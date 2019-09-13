Broadway;0;0;0;0—0
Central;21;7;7;6—41
Scoring Summary
First quarter
CHS—Ball 12 fumble recovery return (A. Lopez kick), 10:43
CHS—Hamrick 35 interception return (A. Lopez kick), 9:39
CHS—Neff 1 run (A. Lopez kick), :05
Second quarter
CHS—Conner 4 run (A. Lopez kick), 3:53
Third quarter
CHS—Ball fumble recovery in end zone (A. Lopez kick), 7:26
Fourth quarter
CHS—A. Lopez 32 FG, 11:58
CHS—A. Lopez 24 FG, 7:08
