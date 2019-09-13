Broadway;0;0;0;0—0

Central;21;7;7;6—41

Scoring Summary

First quarter

CHS—Ball 12 fumble recovery return (A. Lopez kick), 10:43

CHS—Hamrick 35 interception return (A. Lopez kick), 9:39

CHS—Neff 1 run (A. Lopez kick), :05

Second quarter

CHS—Conner 4 run (A. Lopez kick), 3:53

Third quarter

CHS—Ball fumble recovery in end zone (A. Lopez kick), 7:26

Fourth quarter

CHS—A. Lopez 32 FG, 11:58

CHS—A. Lopez 24 FG, 7:08

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.