HARRISONBURG — When Amberlee and Zach Carlson began making one-gallon batches of homemade alcoholic cider at their Harrisonburg home in 2015, they saw it only as a hobby.
Four years later, the two have acquired a former auto mechanic shop at 325 N. Liberty St. in Harrisonburg and will be opening a tasting room for their new cider business — Sage Bird Cider Works.
“It started with just little, one-gallon batches and has steadily grown from there,” Zach Carlson said.
Their interest in homemade alcoholic cider grew along with the amount of gallons in their batches.
They began just with store-bought apple juice, and then started buying bulk from Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville.
“We did about 180 gallons this year,” Carlson said. “And that’s nearing the limit you can do for personal consumption.”
In Virginia, residents can make up to 200 gallons of alcohol for personal consumption every year.
This year, the couple also bought a cider hand press from 1874, which they use on their front porch.
The press will make its way to the cidery on the north end of downtown, but simply isn't suited for the kind of production they will need, Carlson said. But the press may still be used for small batches, he said.
The bulk of the cider pressing will done by Glaize Apples in Winchester.
Cider has a long history in the United States, even being a staple export of the Shenandoah Valley at one time, Carlson said.
“We're excited to kind of get back to some of the roots of the Shenandoah Valley and expose folks to new flavors,” he said.
During the Prohibition era between 1920 and 1933, when producing alcoholic beverages was illegal, many of the orchards were cut down as the apples were used to make cider.
“After Prohibition, you could make beer after one harvest,” Carlson said, “your barley, your grains will grow immediately.”
Apples from orchards, on the other hand, take about 10 years to go into production, Carlson said.
“So nobody was going to bother with reinvesting with the scale of orchards you would need, so cider just fell by the wayside,” he said.
Apples were still used for food, and 10 major types became mainstream despite over 2,500 varieties being grown in the United States and 7,500 varieties grown around the world.
“There’s a whole world of apples that we’re just kind of on the cusp of just rediscovering,” Carlson said.
And the rarer the apple, the better, he said.
“That’s really what I’m interested in and that’s what I was trying to get my hands on,” Carlson said.
Sage Bird LLC received a special-use permit from the city to operate during the City Council meeting on July 9, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
The plan is to open the tap room by December or January, Carlson said.
“Things could change,” he said. “It seems like things never go quite as planned, but that's what we're shooting for — definitely what we're hoping for.”
The tap room will also have an “educational component” to teach people about the drink.
“Cider is where craft beer was 10 or 15 years ago,” Carlson said. “People are aware of it, but there's a whole world still left to explore.”
