HARRISONBURG — Sentara RMH Medical Center has moved its business office to 1515 Country Club Road, the home of American National University, a predominantly online, accredited university.
In August, Wandile Maseko, then director of the Harrisonburg campus of ANU, told area business leaders that the institution would be selling the building due to a shift to online learning, which reduced the need for all the space the school had at the building.
However, the property was never sold, according to information from the Rockingham County real estate system, which shows no transfers since the building was originally deeded on March 26, 2006, after it was built for ANU.
Sentara RMH has a five-year lease for the second floor of the building, said Jenn Downs, director of marketing and communications for Sentara.
The former Sentara business office was located at 532 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
“We moved the business office out of their previous location because we had expanded and outgrown that space,” Downs said.
Nielsen Builders made some minor modifications, such as a customer window, before the 50-person Sentara staff moved into the space, Downs said.
ANU continues to operate its Harrisonburg campus from the first floor of the building, said Quinton Jackson, the director of education for ANU.
Despite this, the first floor is up for lease, and Downs said Sentara would look at moving into the space “should it come available in the future.”
Sentara RMH has announced the moving of two departments already in 2019, along with a $1.5 million land purchase.
In May, Sentara declared it was moving the home health and hospice departments to 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg due to a growing demand for services, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
Also this year, Sentara RMH acquired more than 11.4 acres in Rockingham County at 2607 Mattie Drive — a property which sat between the health campus and another 25-acre parcel the health company owns.
Sentara RMH confirmed the purchase of the property in an emailed statement to the Daily News-Record.
“While there are no immediate plans to use or develop the additional parcel, we know that as our community grows, Sentara RMH will want to expand to continue to meet the needs of our community,” the statement read.
The $1,575,000 deal was recorded in the Rockingham County online real estate system on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.