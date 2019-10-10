HARRISONBURG — Unemployment in the Harrisonburg metro area declined in August for the second month in a row, down to 2.7%, leaving about 1,804 people unemployed, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, both the labor force and the number of working residents both shrank in August.
The labor force shrank from 66,847 in July to 65,879 in August, while the number of workers shrank from 64,876 to 64,075.
The Harrisonburg metro area includes the city and Rockingham County.
Harrisonburg alone saw its unemployment rate decrease from 3.7% to 3.3% between July and August. The unemployment rate in the Friendly City was 3.8% in August 2018.
While Augusta County’s rate did not change from 2.4% between July and August, Rockingham and Shenandoah County’s both decreased from 2.5% to 2.4%.
Rockingham and Shenandoah have shared the same unemployment rate over a five-month period ending in August.
In August 2018, Augusta County and Rockingham shared an unemployment rate of 2.8%, while the unemployment rate in Shenandoah County was 3.7%.
Page County’s unemployment continued its three-month decrease, clocking 3% in August. In July, the unemployment rate in Page was 3.2%, and in August 2018, the unemployment rate was 3.5%.
More than 122,500 unemployed Virginians were looking for work during August, a decrease from 126,144 in July.
The unemployment rate in the Commonwealth decreased slightly to 2.8% in August from 2.9% in July, as both the employment and labor force grew in August.
Nationwide, the country hit a 50-year low of 3.5% unemployment in September, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statics. State and national rates are adjusted to account for seasonal changes, while local rates are not.
