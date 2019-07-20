DAYTON — Ashley Messick, a Rockingham County native, has joined Hometown Realty Group, according to a press release.
Messick grew up outside of Bridgewater and graduated from Turner Ashby High School. After high school she became interested in real estate and became a Realtor with LaDawn. She worked with LaDawn's team for several years before leaving to begin a family, knowing that she would eventually come back to the career that she had grown to love. Her and her husband Josh have always enjoyed working in the real estate field.
Messick can be reached at 540.908.7101 or ashleymessick@hometownrealtygroup.com.
