VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to support the decision by zoning administrator Sandra Bunch to allow Flow Hydration to operate at Seawright Springs in Mount Sidney without a special-use permit on Thursday.
Chairwoman Justine Tilghman and members Daisy Brown, George Coyner II and Steven Shreckhise voted in favor of the motion. The board’s newest member, Thomas Bailey, abstained, citing that he was not present at the last meeting to hear about the situation.
Last month, the board first heard about concerns from Mount Sidney residents about the Canadian water company’s operations at 40 Seawright Road, but decided to table the decision until Thursday’s meeting.
Mount Sidney residents, some of whom have formed a group called Friends of Seawright Springs, said they will still continue to pursue legal action regarding operations at the site.
In recent months, residents near the spring have expressed concerns to county and state officials about water truck traffic, the amount of water being pumped from the well and government transparency on the project.
Both James Benkahla, the Augusta County attorney, and Michael Sharp, the attorney for the Friends of Seawright Springs, declined to comment on the board’s decision.
The decision was difficult, said Tilghman.
“One minute everything looked ‘oh, this is obviously what should happen,’ and the next minute, you’d get a new piece of information and you’d look at it a totally different way,” she said.
In December, Bunch allowed Flow Hydration to operate at the Seawright Springs site as a by-right use through a zoning determination letter. Flow Hydration is allowed to pump 100,000 gallons and perform 12 truck trips per day from the site, with the decision based on documents the county had from previous operations at the spring.
But the project did not become public until April, Tilghman said, and by then the period to appeal the zoning determination or vested right in the property had passed.
The reason residents were unable to find out what was going on at the site is due to state law regarding economic support from the state.
Based on this policy, projects are kept quiet until the governor announces the investments.
Flow Hydration received $250,000 from the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board, and thus, no announcement could be made by local officials until Gov. Ralph Northam announced the project on April 30.
Even the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals is not privy to such information, Tilghman said.
“I think that’s wrong,” she said. “And it’s not something we as a board can change — it’s not something Augusta County can change.”
Jennifer Kitchen, the Democratic nominee for the 25th District of the House of Delegates, who was present at the meeting, wants to change or end policies like these.
Local officials’ “hands should not be tied by a group of people who probably can’t even point to Seawright Springs on a map,” she said.
On top of affirming the zoning decision, the board passed a resolution that would be sent to Virginia elected officials, including the governor.
The resolution argues that whenever a zoning determination is made, neighboring landowners should be notified. This would help residents avoid the situation those near Seawright Springs are facing, board members said.
“All of us were really disappointed with the lack of transparency in state and county government,” Schreckhise said.
Flow Hydration did not respond to Daily News-Record inquiries by press time.
