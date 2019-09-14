HARRISONBURG — The two local locations of Binkley & Hurst, an agriculture equipment dealership chain, will be combined into a single location in the coming months, said Don Hoover, the owner of Binkley & Hurst.
The chain has only two locations in Virginia, both of which are in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.
One location, near Dayton on Rushville Road, focuses on heavy agriculture equipment and maintenance, while the other at 4703 S. Valley Pike focuses more on lawn equipment and rentals.
“We elected to merge the two locations in one,” Hoover said.
That new location will be right across the street from the South Valley Pike location.
Hoover declined to reveal the pricetag of the project, which is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2020.
After construction is finished, all the equipment, items and employees will be relocated to the single location south of Harrisonburg.
Three employees from the Valley Pike shop will be moving across the road, while nearly 20 employees will be moving to U.S. Route 11 from the Rushville shop.
Hoover said the company expected to create more jobs “in time.”
The unified Binkley & Hurst location will feature eight bays, a glass storefront facing South Valley Pike and a large service area for technicians.
“Merging two locations into one, as far as it comes to our inventory and doing business, is definitely going to make it better for us,” said Brandon Auville, sales leader for the Virginia Binkley & Hurst locations. Auville is part of the team which will move from the Dayton area to the new site.
The plan to combine the locations has been in the works since 2016, according to Hoover.
“We’re just pleased to be able to have finally found a location that's adequate,” Hoover said. “This is the one that seemed most appropriate and was available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.