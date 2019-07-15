HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office issued seven business permits in June.
Below is the name of the business, followed by its individual or corporate owner and the address.
Country Roads Audiology and Hearing Aid, Country Roads Audiology and Hearing Aid Center LLC, 1741 Virginia Ave. Ste. C; AJ’s Gentlemen’s Barbershop LLC, AJ’s Gentlemen’s Barbershop LLC, 1431 S. Main St.; Bolt Mobility Washington DC, Bolt Mobility Washington DC LLC, 820 W. 41st St. (4th Floor) Miami Beach, Fla.; Dulceria Las Palmas, Dulceria Las Palmas LLC, 1765 S. Main St.; Midatlantic Truck Service, Midatlantic Truck Service LLC, 3055 S. Main St.; Mt. Clinton Automotive, Nathaniel Williams, 1091 Mount Clinton Pike; Clear Vision Auto Glass, Karl Rezai, 1621 N. Liberty St.
— Ian Munro
