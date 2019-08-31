HARRISONBURG — Farming has become increasingly intertwined with technology in the 21st century with producers deploying self-driving work vehicles, flying drones and planning seeding with computer programs.
But the role of fully autonomous robots with little need for human guidance on farms in the Shenandoah Valley is only growing.
Systems such as the Vector feeder from Dutch multinational Lely and DairyRobot R9500 milkers from German multinational GEA are increasingly finding their way into the modern agriculture producer’s toolkit, as seen on Ian Heatwole’s operation at Fox Run Farms in Weyers Cave.
Commonly referred to as “AAVs,” which stands for autonomous agricultural vehicles, these machines can feed and milk cows without human involvement year-round, 24/7.
And AAVs are not only used in the dairy agriculture sector, said Roger Tormoehlen, professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University.
Tormoehlen works with students on robotic systems for annual contests in autonomous systems applications for farming and said there are two major parts of research into AAV’s.
One is testing how many uses the robots can have, such as checking the health of the crop before harvesting as well as performing multiple other functions.
“The other big debate that’s going on in the automation arena now is ‘what is the size of machines?’” Tormoehlen said.
Some autonomous research and designs have centered around one large machine, similar to a tractor.
“One of the possibilities down the road is you have a fleet of smaller machines that communicate to each other,” Tormoehlen said.
In this method, a farmer would have several small machines in a “swarm” that would cover four rows of crops each versus having one large autonomous machine that would cover 20 rows.
Both these approaches have advantages and disadvantages, Tormoehlen said.
“It’s going to take more research and more time until we figure out which is the best way,” he said.
The type of unmanned system that a farmer is looking for heavily affects the approach in acquiring a robot, according to Tormoehlen.
Many farmers who are looking for AAVs to harvest crops don’t need to have as much infrastructure as dairy farmers looking to invest in automated milking and feeding systems, he said.
Many dairy farmers will turn to automation when investing in a new structure, as the investment is long-term and needs to be as up-to-date as possible, Tormoehlen said.
But for Dirk Smiley, a part owner and salesman for C & C Farm Supply Corporation in Harrisonburg, autonomous system sales have been split evenly between retrofits and new structures.
C & C has sold over 50 automatic milking systems to producers from as far as Pulaski and Culpepper, Smiley said.
American agriculture producers are finding themselves increasingly in need of labor around the farm, Smiley said, but that is not often the primary reason producers turn to robots.
“Labor [savings] alone will not pay for the robots difference in cost,” he said.
In fact, the primary driver for turning to automation in Smiley’s experience is the flexibility in schedule that comes with the shift. The ability for the machines to operate without humans frees up the producer’s schedule to tackle other problems around the farm or just to have more personal and family time, Smiley said.
The price tag of the dairy systems varies by the needs of farmers but can fall in the ballpark of $160,00 for the automatic feeders and $125,000 for the automatic milkers, Smiley said.
It was Smiley who sold Heatwole the Lely Vector automatic feeder.
Lely products used in America were originally produced in Holland, but in the early 2010s, the company began producing in Pella, Iowa. Smiley was told Europeans are more advanced with automated systems because producers invested in robots to avoid paying the high minimum wages, which are common in Europe.
Research about the machines will have to include economics, production, cost of ownership, reliability and other metrics of feasibility before autonomous vehicles become commonplace, Tormoehlen said.
One of Tormoehlen’s pupils, Gabe Wilfong, conducted a study to compare crop production that used autonomous vehicles and crop production using conventional methods.
The robots brought a number of advantages including reducing the amount of pesticides used by 65% to 95% and reduced the fertilizing time from more than two days in the conventional method to about one and a half days with the autonomous vehicles, according to Wilfong’s summary of the study.
“It’s going to be an evolution,” Tormoehlen said.
