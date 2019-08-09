DAYTON — After about 10 months on the market, the historic Thomas House restaurant has been purchased from owner Charles Pennybacker who ran the business since 1994.
Brenda Horrell, 34, and Jack Kearney, 41, both of Rockingham, announced the purchase on the restaurant's Facebook page on Friday morning.
“It’s kind of a staple of the community and it has a lot of history,” Kearney said. “It has a lot of potential to grow.”
The two are the newest owners of the business, which has been serving customers in Dayton for decades. The 10,000-square-foot building was originally constructed in the 1800s and has served as a post office and boarding house.
“We want to try and keep as much of that historic charm as possible and just bring people in to enjoy it,” Horrell said.
Both Horrell, a native of McGrady, North Carolina, and Kearney, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, have lived in the area for about 11 years.
“We love the building,” Horrell said. “I remember coming in here to eat probably 14 years ago.”
Horrell has over a decade of experience working in property management and runs an Airbnb short-term rental currently. Horrell and Kearney plan to open several of the rooms to guests for short-term rentals through a Thomas House website and Airbnb’s website.
They said they expect about eight to 10 people at most to stay overnight.
The building has two parts — one is a restaurant and the other includes rooms, which were used as a boarding house by a previous owner, Lottie Thomas, when Shenandoah University still had a campus in Dayton, Kearney said.
More recently, Pennybacker lived in the building and occasionally rented out rooms.
Kearney has worked in a variety of sectors including aviation, fire and rescue as well as computers, but it is his experience in the restaurant industry that he will use most at the Thomas House.
The hours and name of the restaurant will not change, Kearney said, but some things will be added to the dinner menu.
“Namely, hamburgers and a kid’s menu,” Kearney said. Take-out options are also on the table.
These new items are designed to help attract younger families to frequent the Thomas House, especially with the restaurant’s proximity to Wilbur S. Pence Middle School, he said.
One of the changes Horrell and Kearney will be making include taking customers' credit credit or debit cards, which Kearney expects to have up and running during this first weekend.
Pennybacker said he chose not to take cards, but is supportive of the decisions Horrell and Kearney are making to their new business.
“It was 25 good years to me,” Pennybacker said. “I met lots of people, I met lots of friends and I did well.”
