HARRISONBURG — The deadline is looming for applications to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce's annual leadership program.
Now in its 40th year, Leadership Harrisonburg-Rockingham is a nine-month program with sessions one day each month on specific topics in the community coupled with leadership skills components, according to a press release.
Topics include local history and government, workplace communication and education.
It was founded in 1979 as the Community Leadership Program. It 2012, it was renamed to reflect the geographic connection to the community, the release says.
LHR was “designed to identify citizens who exhibited leadership potential and to broaden their knowledge of the community’s history, current issues and future outlook ... combining community awareness with leadership training and skills development,” the release says.
Since its inception, 1,000 community leaders have gone through the program. The 2019/2020 class will be selected in early August.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, and can be found at www.hrchamber.org/chamber-programs/leadership-harrisonburg-rockingham/ or at the chamber office at 57 Country Club Road.
For more information, contact the chamber at 434-3862, or email frank@hrchamber.org.
— Staff Reports
