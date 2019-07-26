Doug Michael Joins Heritage Real Estate
DAYTON — Auctioneer Doug Michael has joined the Heritage Real Estate Co. in Dayton, according to press materials.
Michael was raised in The Ottobine area of Rockingham County and was Licensed Plumber & Class B Remodeler in the 1980-90s.
A graduate Of Turner Ashby High School and Mendenhall School of Auctioneering, Michael has been doing auctions most of his life.
“Working in homes all my life I wanted to help people find that forever home or investment of their lifetime,” he said. “I have sold homes at auction and wanted to be selling homes as a Realtor.”
Michael became a licensed Realtor as of April 30. He can be reached at Doug@HeritageRealEstateCo.com.
— DN-R Staff Report
