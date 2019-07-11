HARRISONBURG — Dr. Isaac E.R. Goode has joined Harrisonburg SmileMakers on East Market Street.
According to a news release, the Virginia Commonwealth University alumni started on June 24. Goode holds a doctorate of dentistry from VCU.
Goode is a member of the Virginia Dental Association, American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry, where he has begun fulfilling requirements to achieve the status of fellow, an honor only a limited number of dentists accomplish over their careers, the release says.
— Staff Report
