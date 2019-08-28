HARRISONBURG — Gov. Ralph Northam was greeted by a crowd of nearly 80 people at the Harrisonburg Ice House on Tuesday before hearing about their experiences hiring employees during a time of low unemployment.
“While our unemployment rate right now in Virginia is 2.9%, the lowest it’s been in over 10 years, with that comes with challenges,” Northam said.
Over about an hour, local business leaders told Northam about successful local initiatives, areas that need improvement, and their thoughts on potential solutions. The visit is part of an eight-region trip where Northam will discuss workforce development in different parts of the state.
Nationwide, unemployment is at 3.7% and companies are struggling to find employees, often competing against one another for workers.
“If we can keep our pipeline open between our youth and our workforce — that’s what our goal is,” Northam said.
Northam was joined by Kimberly Blosser, president of Lord Fairfax Community College, and Bob Young, vice president of instruction and student services at Blue Ridge Community College, in listening to the employers’ thoughts.
The connection between the education system and businesses is vital in bridging the labor gap, Northam said.
Blosser announced that over the past year, Lord Fairfax Community College has created the state’s first heavy equipment operator credentialed program with help from the Heavy Construction Contractors Association.
The classes use simulators where students learn demolition, earth moving, trench digging, site grading and road building.
The program has a near 100% job-attainment rate for graduates, Blosser said, as employers interview the new operators as soon as they are certified.
“Both [Blue Ridge Community College] and [Lord Fairfax Community College] have implemented new and expanded pathways in health care, information technology, cybersecurity and trade,” she said. “All with the purpose with increasing the pipeline of employees for our employers.”
Training opportunities could help struggling Americans find good-paying jobs, Blosser said.
State grants are one way Richmond works to retrain workers and connect them with jobs.
“The grants that are in place right now have put many of our employees in higher paid positions, especially in the maintenance field, and that’s thanks to the grant funds as well as the school system,” said Tina Hoover, human resources manager at the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative.
Northam said he consistently hears about the need for workforce training initiatives during his travels.
Local business leaders in the poultry and manufacturing sectors indicated their need for both entry-level workers as well as trained, experienced workers.
Employers and Northam discussed removing the stigma around going into the workforce instead of pursuing a four-year degree.
Addressing families and students at a young age about the variety of opportunities in different lines of work could help, Northam said.
“The last thing we need is someone who’s getting ready to graduate from high school and has not a clue what they’re going to do to make a living,” he said.
In high school, improving vocational and technical training also will help students as soon as they graduate, Northam said.
The state is also testing programs where inmates can work and train at businesses, so the prisoners can obtain skills and get jobs upon release, he said.
Northam asked about the effect of the opioid epidemic on the workforce in the area.
Nearly 1,250 Virginians died from overdosing on the type of drug in 2017, the most recent year with available data, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Nobody in the crowd addressed Northam’s question.
Northam said the solution to the workforce shortage has both regional and statewide answers.
“Obviously, the resources will come from Richmond but as I talked to the group today, every region has its own challenges,” he said.
Northam said listening to businesses and educators in the Valley helps to inform policies to address the issue.
“If we continue to keep that pipeline between our students and our businesses, then our economy will thrive in Virginia and certainly in this area,” he said.
