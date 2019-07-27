HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg location of Golden Corral, a restaurant buffet chain, is closing its doors sometime after Labor Day, said Mat Lawhon, director of operations for the location.
The Harrisonburg Golden Corral has been serving guests for 42 years, with a previous location at 1580 S. Main St., according to previous Daily News-Record advertisements from 1981.
There will be no new Golden Corral opening to take the place of the location at 2335 E. Market St.
But that could change, Lawhon said.
“If we can find the right spot then absolutely,” he said of opening a new location. “It’s all about the right spot, with the right traffic for the right price — as it always is.”
The buildings for Golden Corrals have a 20-year “shelf life,” Lawhon said.
“We need a new building and can’t get it in our current location,” he said.
The Golden Corral moved to the East Market location in 1997, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
On East Market, the restaurant has become a regular meeting place for various clubs and groups in the surrounding areas, such as the Kiwanis Club and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1061.
“The employees there were outstanding,” said Tom Snook, club secretary for Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1061.
Chapter 1061 has been meeting at Golden Corral since 2012, and will hold its last meeting at Golden Corral on Aug. 10.
“We’ve made a few friends there, and the management takes care of us,” Snook said. “It’s going to be hard to move on from them.”
The constant attention to the coffee was something of note, he said.
“Us old G.I.’s always want their coffee,” Snook said with a laugh.
Golden Corral’s management wanted to let customers know of intentions to close as early as possible.
“The main thing is that we did not want to just put a sign on the door as most restaurants do because we have such a great relationship with our guests that have patronized us for 42 years,” he said.
And it’s not just customers who are affected when a restaurant closes.
“Once you start to close there’s a lot of people who have to make decisions about their lives,” Lawhon said.
In that time, the restaurant employees will be able to look for new jobs. They have also been guaranteed jobs at five other locations of Golden Corral, with one in Winchester and one in Waynesboro, he said.
“As long as we can stay open we will — through Labor Day — that gives us a month to turn the building over to the landlord,” Lawhon said. “We want [our employees] to be able to have a summer where they don’t have to worry about ... incomes being affected until after summer at least.”
The building is also listed for sale on LoopNet, a commercial real estate website, for almost $2.3 million.
