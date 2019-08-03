HARRISONBURG — The Graham Packaging Co. plastics production facility in Harrisonburg will be closing its doors on Sept. 4, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The plant has been open since 1958, though it has changed owners since.
The closure was announced through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, otherwise known as WARN notice, on June 24.
Layoffs are also set for 115 of the plants employees.
Graham Packaging’s corporate office, which handles company information, did not return repeated inquiries from the Daily News-Record by press time.
Graham Packaging bought the plastics container division of Owens-Illinois in 2004 for $1.2 billion, which included the Owens Brockway Plastics in Harrisonburg and thirty other plastic manufacturing facilities.
At the time of the sale, the plant employed 419 workers.
By 2008, the plant had 320 employees, but as the Great Recession hit, the company underwent three rounds of lay-offs, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
—Ian Munro
