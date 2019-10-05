McGAHEYSVILLE — Kline’s Dairy Bar will open a new location in McGaheysville at the corner of Island Ford Road and U.S. 33 in 2020, said Melissa Summers, the general manager of the two Harrisonburg shops.
“We want to grow with the business, but we also want to share the love of our ice cream,” Summers said.
Site work began this week, and completion is slated for spring, she said.
The McGaheysville Kline’s will operate similarly to the Harrisonburg locations, offering a rotating flavor, along with mainstay flavors chocolate and vanilla, according to Summers.
The building will be similar to the Harrisonburg locations, Summers said, featuring the ice cream shop along with another tenant.
The new location will add nearly 20 employees to the Kline’s staff, she said.
“This particular location had been planned close to about 10 years ago, and there’s been factors over the years that changed things,” Summers said.
The McGaheysville location will be overseen by Summers, along with the Harrisonburg locations. The Staunton and Waynesboro locations operate separately, she said.
Multiple factors about McGaheysville drew Kline’s to the Rockingham County community, she said.
Nearby economic powerhouses MillerCoors Shenandoah Brewery and Merck pharmaceutical plant along with Massanutten Resort are all contributing to the growth of the area, Summers said.
“It’s an opportunity to grow and share our ice cream with people that may not come into Harrisonburg or may not want to drive into Harrisonburg just for our ice cream,” Summers said.
