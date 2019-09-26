HARRISONBURG — Kemper Funkhouser, a Realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group in Harrisonburg, has been named the president of the Virginia Realtors for 2020, making him the 100th president of the group.
The Virginia Realtors is a trade association that represents about 35,000 Realtors in the Commonwealth and was founded in 1920.
Funkhouser has a history of working with Realtor groups.
At Virginia Realtors, Funkhouser was on the board of directors for eight years, vice president for 2018, president elect in 2019 and has been the chair of the strategy and the risk management committees.
In the Shenandoah Valley, Funkhouser was chair of the legislative affairs committee for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and president, as well as Realtor of the year in 2009.
Funkhouser has also served on the National Association of Realtors in the past, as a chair of the professional standards committee and a member of the strategic planning committee.
“I would say it’s a culmination of probably nearly 15 years of work,” Funkhouser said of his rise to the presidency of the Virginia Realtors.
The Virginia Realtors lobbies government officials and elected representatives in Richmond and Washington, D.C., he said.
One such bill was the Eviction Diversion Pilot Program, which aims to decrease evictions, according to the Virginia legislative information website.
The program, which begins on July 1 and expires on July 1, 2023, allows renters in the cities of Danville, Hampton, Petersburg and Richmond with good payment history to enter a payment plan to avoid eviction.
Though the Virginia Realtors’ full 2020 legislative agenda has yet to be set, it is looking into health care reform.
About 7,000 Realtors in Virginia make too much to be allowed access to the Affordable Care Act’s health marketplace, but also do not make enough to afford insurance, and thus, go without coverage, Funkhouser said.
Last legislative session, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, brought forward a bill to allow small employers to band together to buy insurance, but Gov. Ralph Northam amended the bill so that it was “gutted,” Wilt said, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
The amended bill failed 34 to 64.
Another issue the Virginia Realtors is interested in is the housing shortage.
The Commonwealth and the rest of the nation are experiencing a housing shortage — driving up prices for first-time homeowners and making affordable housing more scarce.
Inventory levels of all housing in Harrisonburg and Rockingham have fallen by 22% over the past year alone, when comparing July 2019 to July 2018, according to data from HarriosnburgHousingToday.com.
“We’re working closely with the governor’s office and other trade associations to address the housing issues that are taking place across the state,” Funkhouser said.
The group has hired a chief economist, who will be able to provide detailed data to those in the public and private sectors.
“Housing is an issue that is affecting every industry across Virginia, and we are positioned as Virginia Realtors to be the source of information to help solve these issues,” Funkhouser said.
Kemper Funkhouser‘s father, Joseph Funkhouser, was president in 1986, and though Kemper Funkhouser is now following in his father’s footsteps, leadership was never the center of his work.
“My focus has always been on the task at hand and looking for opportunities to further serve our industry and taking that one step at a time,” Funkhouser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.