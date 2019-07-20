Lumber Liquidators, a hardwood flooring company, confirmed the company will be opening a location in Suite A 1866 East Market St. at the former location of Pier 1 Imports in Harrisonburg. The store is slated to have a soft opening Sept. 20. It will be Lumber Liquidators 17th store in Virginia.
— Ian Munro
(0) comments
