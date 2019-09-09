HARRISONBURG — A Valley business is setting up shop in the historic Wetsel Seed building on West Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg this month.
Ridgeview Moulding and Millwork has been operating since 1993, and business partners Jason Nichols and Darrell Short bought the business in 2015. Short lives in Luray and Nichols lives in Harrisonburg, where he is also a teacher at the The Center yoga studio off South Main Street.
“We have a manufacturing shop in Luray where we build cabinetry,” Short said. “We were looking for a place where people could come — they don’t typically want to come to the dirty woodshop to look at cabinetry.”
Short said the location is also part of the company’s plan to secure more business in the Harrisonburg-Staunton-Charlottesville area. Part of that plan is also to increase the company’s amount of kitchen work.
“Harrisonburg is a good central location, so we found this great space here in downtown,” Short said.
Several James Madison University business marketing interns will be helping Ridgeview to grow and improve the marketing plan by connecting the company with builders, real estate workers and homeowners, Short said.
Short and Nichols are still deciding on hours for the showroom, but the primary purpose of the space is after first contact with the customer, Short said.
“A lot of our work is concentrated in Northern Virginia, and we do commercial cabinetry and commercial work as well,” he said.
The company’s work in the northern part of the Commonwealth is a hub for builders, whereas for their local kitchens, Ridgeview would operate as a one-stop-shop.
For kitchens, Ridgeview takes the customers from start to finish, giving estimates and then installing the cabinets.
The location is about “not selling a cabinet, but selling a whole process,” Nichols said.
