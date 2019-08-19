City Kiwanis Club To Get Presentation On Second Home
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting will feature a program by Krisztina Szekely, program director from Second Home, at its meeting this week.
Szekely will bring the club up to date with the work it does in the community.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hold Annual Family Picnic This Week
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will gather at Bridgewater’s Oakdale Park at Shelter No. 3 for the annual family picnic.
The club will provide the meats, drinks, plates, utensils, etc., and club members are asked to bring a side dish and/or a dessert to share.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club To Welcome BHS Students
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will join other community members at Broadway High School to welcome students on the first day of school.
The club will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the school.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
— Staff Reports
