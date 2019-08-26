Hospital Official To Visit Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting will feature a program by Marcus Almaroad, director of the Emergency and Critical Care departments at RMH Sentara Medical Center, at its meeting this week.
The club meets Tuesdays at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From SVEC Representative
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will be joined by Preston Knight of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative at its meeting this week.
Knight will update the club on the co-op’s current activities and future plans.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
B-T Rotary Club To Get Update On Guatemala Project
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from James Cook, from the the Rotary Club of Lexington, who will give an update on the Guatemala project.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Federal Workers Group To Hold Its Next Meeting On Sept. 18
HARRISONBURG — Chapter 164 National Active and Retired Federal Employees did not meet in August.
The next meeting will be held on Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.