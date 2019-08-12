City Kiwanis Club Running Food Booth At Fair This Week
HARRISONBURG — Members of the Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be running the organization's food booth at the Rockingham County Fair this week.
The food booth at the grandstand offers pizza, corn dogs, Italian sausage sandwiches, and many other culinary delights for sale.
For more information about the food booth, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Schools Superintendent
BRIDGEWATER — At its meeting this week, the Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Oskar Scheikl, the superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
Scheikl will update the club on plans for the county school system.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club To Hold Club Assembly
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hold club assembly.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
— Staff Reports
