Pediatric Brain Injuries Topic At City Kiwanis Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by Barbara Roadcap, who will discuss pediatric brain injuries, at its meeting this week.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about Tuesday’s meeting, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary Joined By Recent TA Grad
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will will be joined by recent Turner Ashby High School graduate Jordan Bridges.
Bridges was the recipient of this year's Bridgewater Rotary MP3 scholarship that honors a TA graduate who is going into elementary or early childhood education and who promotes Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self." She will update the club on her higher education plans and future goals.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary Club To Hear About Japanese Pottery
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will be joined by Robert Barnard, who will present on the creation of Japanese pottery.
The club meets at noon on Thursdays at Wood Grill Buffet.
City Rotary To Get Presentation On Blue Ridge CASA
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Rotary Club will hear a presentation on Blue Ridge CASA by Juan Pablo Berrizbetia.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
HARRISONBURG — The Valley Business Summit is set for Aug. 8.
Participants can join business leaders and managers for the keynote address and business resource fair at the seventh annual Valley Business Summit.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Registration for the Valley Business Summit can be found at tinyurl.com/VBSummit19.
— Staff Reports
