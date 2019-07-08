Kiwanis To Hear From Poison Control Center Representative
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting will continue its emphasis on child safety with a presentation by Kristen Wenger on the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center at its meeting this week.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about Tuesday’s meeting, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary Holding Club Assembly, President's Meeting
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will will have a club assembly and president's' meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Shenandoah Room at Houff Community Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
President Whit Menefee and the club will discuss future club structure, activities and membership.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary Club To Install New President, Hear Goals For Year
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will install new President John Myers III and hear about his club goals for the year at its meeting this week.
The club meets at noon on Thursdays at Wood Grill Buffet.
