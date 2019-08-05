Rockingham County Planner To Address City Kiwanis Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by Bradford Dyjac, director of planning for Rockingham County. He will discuss issues currently facing the county.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about Tuesday’s meeting, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Cracked Pillar Owner
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Patti Landes.
Landes, the owner of The Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater, will talk about the history of the building in which The Cracked Pillar is housed.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
B-T Rotary Club Joined By United Way Executive Director
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Harrisonburg Rotary To Get Schools Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Rotary Club will be joined by Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, who will give a presentation entitled "Engaging the Students of Harrisonburg in Deeper Learning."
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
— Staff Reports
