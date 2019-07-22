Kiwanis Club To Get Presentation On Child Water Safety
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will continue its July program series on child safety with a presentation on Water Safety by Kristen Lam of the Harrisonburg Recreation Department.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about Tuesday’s meeting, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear About Frontier Culture Museum
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from representatives of the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.
They will update the club on current activities at the museum and on the museum’s future plans.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
— Staff Reports
