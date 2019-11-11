Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club To Have Veterans Day Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a presentation commemorating Veterans Day.
Club member Kelly Myers will lead the event.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Hold Club Assembly
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hold club assembly this week.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Retirement Community Rep To Visit County Rotary Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Leah Long with Bridgewater Retirement Community, who will discuss funding sources for long-term care.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Bridgewater Rotary To Get Presentation On Library
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear a presentation by Dawn Nyce, director of the North River Library in Bridgewater, at its meeting this week.
Nyce will discuss the activities and plans for the library.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
JMU Presentation Set For H-M Rotary Meeting
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will be joined by Keston Fulcher from James Madison University
Keston’s department at JMU assesses and measures how much JMU students learn. He will discuss this important and unique job function.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
