Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club To Hear From DN-R Editor
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a presentation by Jim Sacco, editor of the Daily News-Record.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Cornerman To Visit Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from Bruce Frank, a cornerman who met many famous boxers in his career.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
United Way Director To Present At County Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way, who will discuss the United Way and its work in the community.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Bridgewater Rotary To Host Annual Pancake Supper
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hold its annual Election Day pancake supper at Turner Ashby High School from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $7 in advance from any Rotarian and $8 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $4 and children younger than 6 are free. The meal is all you can eat, and take-outs are available. A silent auction will also be held. The proceeds go to benefit local Rotary activities as well as international Rotary projects.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
City Fire Chief To Speak At H-M Rotary Meeting
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will be joined by Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett at this week’s meeting.
Bennett has served as the city’s fire chief since 2016. He will discuss the fire department and his role as chief.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
