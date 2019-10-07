Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club To Install New Officers
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature installation of new officers and other matters.
District Lt. Gov. Eric Lamb will be present to install the new officers for 2019-20. Current and future Presidents Marianne Halterman and Jackson Blair will make brief comments regarding the past year's achievements and future aspirations. Finally several members who have achieved Legion of Merit Awards from Kiwanis International will be recognized.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Club Assembly On Tap For Bridgewater Rotary
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hold a president's meeting/club assembly to discuss future club projects and activities.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Alzheimer's Association Rep To Visit B-T Club
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from Michelle LaRose from the Alzheimer’s Association.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Emergency Preparedness Talk Set For County Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Pat O'Neil, a Red Cross volunteer, who will discuss emergency preparedness.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
