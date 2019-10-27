Bridgewater Club To Assemble Winter Care Kits
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will assemble Winter Care kits for those experiencing homelessness. These kits will be distributed through the Salvation Army and will contain socks, gloves, hats, hygiene items, snacks, hand warmers and dental supplies.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Hackman To Talk At Rockingham County Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Leah Hackman.
Hackman will discuss New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center and its work in the community.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Harrisonburg Rotary To Get Estate Planning Presentation
HARRISONBURG — This Harrisonburg Rotary Club will host Dean Nichols at its meeting Tuesday.
Nichols will deliver a presentation on estate planning..
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
