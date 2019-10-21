Speaker From BC To Join Bridgewater Club
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will by joined by Roslyn Vargas of Bridgewater College at its meeting this week.
Vargas will talk about the master's in human resources management program and about the Society for Human Resource Management club. Members of the SHRM club help the Rotary Club with its pancake and spaghetti suppers.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Author To Present At Rockingham County Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Saloma Furlong.
Furlong will discuss her book, "Bonnet Strings: An Amish Woman's Ties to Two Worlds."
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Harrisonburg Rotary To Get SPCA Presentation
HARRISONBURG — This Harrisonburg Rotary Club will host host Huck Nawaz at its meeting today.
Nawaz will deliver a presentation on the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m., and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
