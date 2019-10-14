Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club Not Meeting This Week
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will not meet this week.
Its next meeting will be Oct. 22 at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Speaker From MTC To Join Bridgewater Club
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will by joined by Jerry Ridgeway from the Massanutten Technical Center.
He will update the club on current activities at MTC and on technical education.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
B-T Rotary To Hold Club Assembly This Week
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hold club assembly.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Rockingham County Club To Hear About Cryotherapy
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Jenny Siepka with Valley Cryo
She will discuss her business, Vally Cryo, and the benefits of cryotherapy.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
— Staff Reports
