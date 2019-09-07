Republican Wilt To Visit Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature Tony Wilt, the incumbent Republican for state delegate to the 26th House District.
This program will continue the club's September emphasis on local state government. On the remaining two Tuesdays in September, the club has scheduled both the Republican, Mark Obenshain, and Democrat, April Moore, candidates for state senator.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Lifelong Learning Director
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will be joined by Rodney Wolfenbarger, the director of the Lifelong Learning Institute at James Madison University, at its meeting this week.
Wolfenbarger will talk about the mission of LLI and all the classes and activities it offers.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Coins For Alzheimer's Research Topic At B-T Rotary Club
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from Susan Phillips from the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake. Phillips will give a presentation on CART (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust).
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.