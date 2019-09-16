Republican Obenshain To Visit Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club Meeting
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a presentation by Mark Obenshain, the incumbent Republican candidate for the 26th Senate District.
This program continues the club’s September emphasis on local state government. On the remaining Tuesday in September, the club will host the Democratic candidate, April Moore, for state Senate for the 26th District.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear About Eagles Women’s Basketball
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will be joined by Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Sarah Matthews and some of her team members.
They will talk about Division III basketball and being student-athletes.
The club normally meets at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Federal Employees Meeting Set For This Week In Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG — Chapter 164 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg.
For further information, contact Bill Wilkins at (540)740-8441.
— Staff Reports
