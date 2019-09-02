Democrat Finnegan To Visit Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting will feature a program by Brent Finnegan, the Democrat candidate for state delegate to the 26th District.
This program will begin a September emphasis on local state government at Kiwanis Club meetings. On the remaining three Tuesdays in September, the club has scheduled the Republican candidate (Tony Wilt) for the 26th District, and both the Republican (Mark Obenshain) and Democrat (April Moore) candidates for state senator.
The club meets Tuesdays at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Restaurant, 2335 E. Market St. A luncheon buffet will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Dayton Superintendent
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will be joined by the town of Dayton's new town superintendent, Angela Lawrence.
Lawrence will talk about the current status of the town and plans for the future.
The club normally meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center/Maple Terrace of the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.