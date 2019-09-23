Democrat April Moore To Visit Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club Meeting
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a presentation by April Moore, the Democratic candidate for state Senate for the 26th Senate District.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Shenandoah Valley Technology Council To Host Annual Fall Tech Mixer On Tuesday In HarrisonburgHARRISONBURG — Shenandoah Valley Technology Council will hold its annual Fall Tech Mixer Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Beyond Restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg. Hosted by the SVTC’s board of directors, this is SVTC’s fall networking event.
Interested parties are welcome to come and find out what the SVTC is doing as an organization, and what SVTC members are doing individually. This is where the growing technology community goes in the fall to catch up.
SVTC members are corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, coders, programmers and more. Register for this event at www.svtc-va.org.
Parks And Recreation Official To Speak At Rotary Meeting In Broadway
BROADWAY — Kirby Dean from Rockingham County Parks and Rec will speak at the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville meeting. The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.