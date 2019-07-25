HARRISONBURG — The number of truckers has hit a record high, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but that doesn’t mean there’s enough drivers, according to some in the trucking industry.
“Still, currently, there's more driving exiting [the industry] than coming in, so I hear,” said Jim Butler, the director of the commercial driving license training program at Blue Ridge Community College.
In 2016, there were 711,000 CDL holders in the country, which surpassed pre-recession levels, according to census data released in June.
And even as there are more truckers on the road than ever, there is more demand than ever for loads to be hauled, Butler said.
Butler is joined in his thinking by industry groups such as the American Trucking Associations.
The ATA released a report on the driver shortage on Wednesday stating that 2018 ended with a shortage of over 60,000 drivers.
The industry will have to hire over 1 million new drivers over the next decade, or 110,000 per year, to make up for those leaving the sector along with growth in the industry, according to the ATA report.
Drivers are finding their way out from behind the wheel by switching careers, moving up in a transportation company or simply retiring, Butler said.
“That is creating a vacuum as time moves by,” he said.
Truckers have a higher median age of 46, which is five years older than the average age of 41 for workers in general.
“I don’t think its some ploy or some coverup to try and keep the flow [of new drivers] moving,” Butler said. “I don’t think we’re anywhere near saturated levels for CDL [drivers]."
Demand for goods is also increasing, and so is the demand for the carriers to bring products to customers, he said.
“Everybody’s realizing the need for trucks is increasing also, and that's not going to change until we have a new way of delivering goods,” Butler said.
To find the truckers to haul the ever-increasing cargo, the transportation sector has done the same as many other sectors facing a worker shortage.
“A lot of companies are targeting females and minority groups as a focus point for hiring,” Butler said.
Truckers younger than 35 tend to be more racially diverse than their colleagues 55 and older, according to data from the Census Bureau.
“Everybody has got a stereotype of a truck driver as a male, but it’s not necessarily that,” Butler said.
Only 20% of younger truckers are rural, about half the percentage of the older population of truckers.
One driver younger than 55 is Mikkel Benson, 35, of Niagara Falls, New York, who found that driving offered him a career path. He tried college and worked a number of “dead-end” jobs before getting his CDL in 2010. Occasionally, he would take breaks from driving to be a forklift operator in warehouses.
Benson is a driver for a company, and he said he hopes to drive until he retires.
“The pay is better than I’ve ever seen so far,” he said, adding benefits are also good.
Driver shortages in companies can be due to turnover, Benson said, adding “you know, promises — some kept, some un-kept.”
Many truckers the Daily News-Record spoke with older than 50 planned to retire from driving in the next decade.
Walter More-Gomez, 59, of Newport Ritchie, Florida, is an owner-operator who “escaped” Cuba in 1989 and began trucking in 1990, he said. He plans to retire from truck driving in about six years, when he is 65.
Lance Johnson, 55, of Richmond, agrees there needs to be more drivers in the industry and expects to retire in 10 years.
The company he drives for has a hard time finding employees because of the work, he said.
Johnson drives flatbeds for a company, a method requiring drivers to roll tarps out to protect cargo when it rains.
Addressing the shortage isn’t just about adding more drivers, said Dean Michael Brown, 57, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
“They need to be safer and more compliant,” he said.
Brown was a Marine for 23 years and has been driving for 13 years. He plans to retire within the next seven years.
Another veteran, Phillip Kirby, 54, of Von Ormy, Texas, delivers new trucks and said a majority of them have automatic transmission, which are easier to drive.
“I haven’t had a stick [shift transmission] in I don’t know when,” he said.
Changes like moving from standard transmissions to automatic transmissions make it easier for companies to recruit drivers, he said.
“There’s a whole new world coming,” Kirby said.
