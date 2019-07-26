HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will benefit from a new solar power agreement between its electricity provider and a renewable energy company.
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and EDF Renewables North America entered an agreement to build a 30-megawatt portfolio of solar energy projects in ODEC's service areas in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, according to a press release. That would generate enough electricity to power 5,000 homes, according to an SVEC spokesman.
Glen Allen-based ODEC is a nonprofit member-owned power supply cooperative serving 11 distribution cooperatives, including Mount Crawford-based SVEC.
The EDF agreement aims to bring solar power to ODEC's member communities and diversify its energy generation portfolio, the release says.
ODEC has five power generation facilities — three natural gas, one coal and one nuclear, according to its website.
“We are excited by the opportunity to work with ODEC and EDF to develop opportunities for our member-owners,” Greg Rogers, SVEC’s vice president of engineering and operations, said in the release. “We’ve been working hard to find ways to make the use of solar power acceptable to all parties involved. This new partnership at the ODEC level will greatly supplement our continued efforts at the local level.”
Locally, SVEC has hired contractors to install rooftop solar panels and a ground-level tracking array at its Rockingham Complex.
The cooperative is also exploring the possibility of building a solar array in its service territory, which would be separate from ODEC's partnership with EDF.
North Carolina State University obtained a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the feasibility and possible implementation of a community project, the release says.
The cooperative also recently hired an energy program coordinator to discuss renewable energy with customers.
“The cooperative understands that it is our role to serve as a trusted source to members-owners for electricity information, including conservation efforts,” Rogers said in the release. “These solar projects are just one part of this educational mission.”
