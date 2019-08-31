HARRISONBURG — Artisan Packaging purchased the Graham Packaging plastics plant on West Wolfe Street in Harrisonburg in an approximately $5.3 million deal completed on Thursday, said Jay Veenis, an owner of Artisan Packaging.
The sale includes the land, the building, as well as all of the equipment and assets of the facility.
Artisan Packaging will pursue new sales and marketing leads in the pharmaceutical, personal care and several food industries, according to Veenis.
“We’re no longer part of a large company so [the plant] can be much more nimble and quick to respond without having the corporate overhead,” he said.
Veenis has been the plant manager at the Harrisonburg factory for five years and has over 25 years of experience in the packaging industry, including with CCL Industries and Interpack.
Veenis, the primary owner of Artisan Packaging, and other investors bid on the factory after it was available for sale. The other owners of Artisan Packaging are silent investors, which means they will not interfere with day-to-day operations at the plant.
Employees of the Graham Packaging plant in Harrisonburg received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on June 24 stating that the factory would close and layoff all employees on Sept. 4.
Artisan Packaging will not only retain all the plant’s employees, but will also be looking to hire about 15 more people, Veenis said.
Artisan Packaging has to fill some office and production positions.
“Everyone here in the plant and all the employees are very excited,” Veenis said. “Motivation is high and the morale is high.”
The plant’s customers include blue-chip companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal and Cao.
The Graham Packaging sign will be replaced by an Artisan Packaging sign in the coming weeks.
Graham Packaging did not return media inquires by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.