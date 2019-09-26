HARRISONBURG — Global ransomware damage costs are expected to reach $11.5 billion this year and almost double to $20 billion by 2021, according to Cybercrime Magazine — and the Shenandoah Valley’s workforce could be part of the solution.
“Basically, if you are a small- or medium-sized business owner, there is a really good chance you’re going to get hacked,” said Dan O’Brien, of Blue Ridge Community College.
O’Brien was one of the keynote speakers for the second annual Valley TechCon, held Wednesday at Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
The day’s events consisted of many breakout sessions, with topics ranging from marketing to security.
O’Brien, along with Bud Ritchie of Massanutten Technical Center, spoke during the keynote presentation about the Valley’s cybersecurity training programs to a crowd of about 100.
The need for cybersecurity professionals is increasing, as can be seen across the nation as hackers have taken control of cities’ information systems.
Baltimore, for example, refused to pay hackers and has paid more than $7 million to make its systems operational again, O’Brien said.
And large cities are not the only target for hackers, he said.
Small businesses are targets because bad actors are able to hack large companies and organizations, such as Target, Marriott and even the federal government, through smaller vendors who may not have strong protection protocols, O’Brien said.
To help combat the hackers, more cybersecurity professionals are needed, and Valley institutions are gearing up to train more of them.
One pipeline is the Go Virginia Cyber Security Program at Blue Ridge Community College, where the training timeline is compressed and then followed by paid internships and finally, high-paying jobs locally, O’Brien said.
Tiber Creek Consulting, based in Fairfax, helps small government contractors meet cybersecurity requirements and is helping to build the program.
With business growing, Tiber Creek was facing scaling issues, said Joshua Foster, cyber operations manager.
And that’s when they found Go Virginia Cyber Security Training.
“It was honestly a perfect marriage,” Foster said.
Tiber Creek helps tailor the curriculum of the program to keep the students as up to date as possible with the modern cybersecurity landscape.
“We can provide our expertise to the college and in return get hires who can help us as well,” Foster said.
The company opened a satellite office in Waynesboro earlier this month and hired five graduates of the BRCC program.
“It used to be economic development was all about how much land you have and how much money can you give in incentives,” said Pierce Macgill, assistant director of economic development for Harrisonburg. “Now the No. 1 question is ‘tell me about your workforce.’”
And BRCC is not the only institution working to train cybersecurity professionals.
Massanutten Technical Center has been working on its own program for a year now, Ritchie said.
“What we’re trying to do is develop the first security operations center for high school students in the nation,” Ritchie said.
A security operations center, also known as an SOC, is a centralized team of cybersecurity experts who work to resolve cyberattacks.
“The goal of the SOC is to run simulations in real time for my second-year and third-year students to monitor real time and cover a breach,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie asked the crowd to provide him with any information about breaches to use as a teaching tool.
“Cyber education, here in our area, is going well,” Ritchie said. “We have great plans for things we are doing. We’re just looking for people to help.”
