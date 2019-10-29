Between March 2018 and March 2019, the average weekly wage rose by 2.1% across all industries in the commonwealth, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The report is typically released six to seven months after the end of each quarter.
Wage increases, seen in 111 localities across the state, were also found locally, including in Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Page and Shenandoah.
Shenandoah County saw the largest wage growth in the area, with average weekly pay rising 5.4% to $777 — a net increase of $40 per week.
Rockingham County saw a much smaller wage increase of $8, or 1%, to total $834 per week for the average worker.
Between March 2018 and March 2019, the county added 73 establishments.
The number of employers in Rockingham County hovered around the middle 1,500s from when the data series began in 2009 to 2014. Since the first quarter of 2015, the county has added over 300 employers.
In Harrisonburg, the average weekly wage of workers rose by 3.8%, or $27, between March 2018 and March 2019. In March, the average weekly wage in the city was $743.
The city also added 176 jobs and 16 businesses over that 12-month period to total 31,944 jobs and 1,712 businesses, respectively.
Page County also saw an increase of 2.4%, or $15, on the average weekly pay stub, to total $633. It also lost 189 jobs over the 12-month period.
Augusta County saw a net increase of $10, or 1.2%, in average weekly wage to total $852 a week between March 2018 and March 2019.
The county, like Rockingham, has also seen a rapid increase in employers over the last several years — adding nearly 300 since 2014.
Twenty-two Virginia localities saw wage decreases, including Charlottesville, which was down 2.7% or $31, and Highland County, down 6.3% or $39.
Bath County, Highland’s southern neighbor, saw the largest average weekly wage increase by percentage in the state — 13%. This translates to an increase of $91, bringing average weekly wages in Bath to $793.
Despite the gains, prices also continues to rise, according to a separate Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Over the same 12-month period, the consumer price index rose 1.9% on all items, outpacing wage growth in Rockingham and Augusta.
