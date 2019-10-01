CAA QBs In FCS Top 10 For:
Completion Percentage
3. Ben DiNucci, JMU (71.8)
Completions Per Game
6. Vito Priore, URI (26.6)
Passing Efficiency
6. Ben DiNucci, JMU (172.40)
Passing TDs
2. Jeff Undercuffler, Albany (15)
3. Daniel Smith, Villanova (14)
Passing Yards Per Game
5. Vito Priore, URI (332)
6. Chris Ferguson, Maine (324.4)
Passing Yards Per Completion
2. Tyquell Fields, SBU (18.76)
Points Responsible For
2. Daniel Smith, Villanova (120)
7. Jeff Undercuffler, Albany (96)
Total Offense
6. Vito Priore, URI (328.8)
10. Chris Ferguson, Maine (322.6)
