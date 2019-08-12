In an article published Aug. 12 ("Up For Auction"), it was incorrectly stated that the Ritchie family had owned and operated the Shenandoah Valley Livestock Sale for the last 83 years. The Shenandoah Valley Livestock Sale has been operating for the last 83 years with the Ritchie family the latest owners.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Bridgewater College Named One Of Country's Best
- New County Teachers Welcomed During Orientation
- A New Life After CVTC
- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
- I-81 Committee To Host First Meeting
- Youth TryAthlon Hosts Largest Crowd Yet
- Council To Vote On STR, NENA Request
- Up For Auction
- Fire Destroys Elkton Home
- HRCSB Project Construction To Begin Soon
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.