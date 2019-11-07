A story in Wednesday’s Daily News-Record (“Finnegan Keeps Eye On 2020,” Nov. 6) misquoted Brent Finnegan campaign volunteer Deb Huffman. Huffman said, “I love that he didn’t take money from any big corporations, so when he goes to Richmond, he’ll be responsive to us, the people.”
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Runion Takes 25th House Seat
- Donation Funds New BHS Scholarship
- Wilt Solidifies Support In 26th House District
- Finnegan Keeps Eye On 2020
- Hanger Hangs On In 24th Senate Race
- New Executive Director Named For Harrisonburg Education Foundation
- Board Approves $87.2 Million Max School Cost
- Obenshain Elected To Fourth Term
- Broadway Man Wins $250K In Lottery
- Election Day Live
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.