Trust is the key ingredient of a healthy workplace culture, and trust is a huge predictor of the success of the leadership of any business. When your team trusts you and each other, everything works better. That’s why it is important to develop a culture of trust in your business.
We are wired to want to trust others, and we are disappointed when people fail to live up to those expectations. When trust is absent, everything becomes more difficult.
Building trust will be key in moving your business forward. Your trustworthiness will be the most important aspect of your leadership. But first, you have to demonstrate that you are trustworthy. You have to earn the right to be trusted.
Here are five B’s necessary for building a culture of trust.
1. Building up your team
Trust your employees enough to consider their requests and ideas to improve the company. As a result, you will build your team’s confidence in themselves.
Empower your team members to make decisions that affect what they do. They know how to do their job better than you do, so encourage them to make decisions in their area of expertise. Giving your team the ability to “own” what they do will produce better results and will demonstrate that you trust them.
It is up to you to help them feel empowered enough to do what they think will best advance the company and best serve the customer. The empowerment process will enable them to have an ownership mentality. They will see how they are active contributors. They will realize that they have something to offer because you are willing to listen to what they have to say.
2. Becoming a learner
To be the leader, you don’t need to look like the smartest person in the room. Instead you need to be the person who is always learning.
You might think that admitting what you don’t know exposes you as being vulnerable. Actually, that vulnerability will endear you to your team because they will know you are telling them the truth.
By admitting that you don’t know everything, they will respect your leadership all the more. The more humility you exhibit as a leader to your team, the more you can inspire confidence in your leadership ability.
3. Being fair
Your organization will benefit the most when you seek to create a culture of trust. Everything you do as a leader should be focused on fostering an environment of trust. And fairness is crucial.
Your employees will be extremely sensitized to what they deem to be fair. If you play favorites, you will not develop an environment that is perceived as fair, and it will not encourage trust on your team.
Your workplace is looking for you to provide a place where everyone can contribute to the organization. You can create a workplace culture that is beneficial to everyone by treating your team with the same fairness with which you would want to be treated.
4. Being loyal
If you remain loyal to your team when they fail, they will develop an unswerving loyalty to you. They need to know that you will defend them if they try new things.
Innovation happens when people feel free enough to exercise their good judgment without fear of reprisal. When you allow your team to fail, you will encourage your team to take initiative.
Trust your people and trust their judgment. Your team will fail. Your team will learn. As a result, your team will grow.
5. Believing in your team
Trust is a powerful motivator. Choose to believe the best about your employees. Tell them that you trust them. Then demonstrate that you trust them.
Your team wants to do good work. Let your team know you believe in them. Let them know that you are counting on them. Let them know that you fully believe in the quality of the work they can do. You may be surprised how much that extension of trust can transform your team.
When you believe in your employees, they will want to show you that you have made a good decision in giving them your trust. They will want to perform to your expectations to show you that you can continue to extend your trust to them. The belief that you have in them will be reciprocated as well. They will end up believing more in you and in your leadership too.
As a leader, you will build a culture of trust by believing in and building up your team, by being fair and loyal, and by becoming a continuous learner. In the process, you will transform your workplace — and that will transform you.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew and Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew. Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
