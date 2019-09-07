What happened to people in the Bahamas during the weekend is hard to swallow. For a full day and a half, Hurricane Dorian parked itself directly over Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.
Sustained winds as high as 185 mph, torrential rain and 20-foot storm surges brutalized our neighbors to the east to the point that some towns were reduced to rubble standing no higher than a person.
“The devastation is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. ... We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in out country’s history,” commented Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The word “apocalyptic” was used by some.
Aid organizations based in the United States, along with the American government, were rushing assistance to the Bahamas. The immediate priority was rescuing those stranded by high water and caring for survivors among the about 70,000 people who live on the two islands.
Soon, however, the Bahamians will begin thinking about rebuilding what they can. Then, too, the U.S. government should stand ready and willing to offer assistance.
As Dorian makes its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, emergency agencies in this country will be preoccupied to some extent in dealing with the still-dangerous storm on our shores.
But as soon as possible, aid should be rushed to the Bahamas. People there will need all the help they can get.
