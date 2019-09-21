MOUNT CRAWFORD — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, toured Mt. Crawford Creamery in Mount Crawford and then heard farmers’ concerns about markets, labor and legislation on Friday afternoon.
“My role is to come out here and listen to folks like you and go back and tell [President Donald Trump] what the issues are in the country,” Perdue told the crowd.
Mt. Crawford Creamery owners and brothers Frank and Kenneth Will showed Perdue and Cline around the facility — letting them meet cows and see the production room.
After the tour, Perdue and Cline sat down with more than 20 producers of different stripes — including cattle, dairy, soybean and poultry farmers.
Two of the main concerns Perdue said he heard most often were about labor and trade, which were echoed by Valley producers to Perdue and Cline at Friday’s gathering.
The country is going through a labor shortage and experts have said that the inability for employers to find workers results in increased wages and benefits, but also presents difficulties to business ability to grow and operate, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
Cline and Perdue discussed reforming the immigration system to allow for more H2A visa workers to provide labor for producers.
The H2A visa program is for temporary agricultural workers with a maximum stay time of three years, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
In 2017, over 200,000 H2A visas were approved, the highest number since the visas were first given out in 1992, according to the Economic Policy Institute, citing data from the Department of Labor.
On trade, Perdue discussed the Market Facilitation Program, which was established to help cover producers’ estimated losses due to disruptions as a consequence of the trade war with China.
Soybean farmers are affected negatively by the trade war as China was the largest buyer of U.S. soybean products in previous years, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
However, other issues also complicate the problem, Perdue said, as China has lost half of its hog population to African swine fever. American soybeans would mostly end up as feed for the hogs, so the decrease in hogs also decreases demand for soybeans.
Cline and Perdue also discussed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement.
The deal has been agreed upon by the governments in Canada and Mexico, but is at different points in each country's ratification process. In the U.S., the bill is stuck in the House of Representatives as Democratic party members reportedly have concerns over the deal.
Various groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Farm Bureau are pushing for the bill’s passage.
“We really need to pass the USMCA in the House,” Cline said. “We need our speaker to bring it up — it will open more markets for farmers here in the Valley and let them sell more product in Canada and Mexico.”
Perdue also encouraged dairy producers to sign up for the new Dairy Margin Coverage program.
Only about 80 dairy producers in Rockingham and Page counties have signed up for the program out of almost 400 dairies in the area, according to the most recent data Farm Service Agency.
Across the state, only 290 dairies have enrolled in the program out of the 595 licensed dairy operations in the Commonwealth, according to updated data from Farm Service Agency released on Sept. 16.
Sign up for the program has been extended for one more week, now ending on Sept. 27.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program was the replacement for the Margin Protection Program attached to the 2014 Farm Bill.
Many farmers who signed up for the coverage under the Margin Protection Program paid in but did not see anything back out, and many producers felt as if the program was not helpful, according to previous reports from the Daily News-Record.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program is “much improved,” Perdue said.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program works by paying farmers when they are trapped between high feed prices and low milk prices. But first producers must pay premiums into the program and must also qualify for a certain size “margin” between the milk price and feed price before receiving money.
“If I’m in the dairy business and don’t sign up, shame on me,” Perdue said. “It’s almost a guaranteed income at a certain level for dairy farmers.”
The program expects to put out over $276 million to 20,647 enrolled producers, for an average of about $13,407 for each operation, according to Farm Service Agency statistics.
Perdue encouraged farmers who have not signed up to go to the Farmers.gov website to find out more.
