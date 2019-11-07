All-Bull Run District Teams

First Team

Sage Fox;East Rockingham

Abi Tanner;Madison County

Delanie Wigley;East Rockingham

Hannah East;Rappahannock County

Elizabeth Wallace;Clarke County

Lauren Nofsinger;Strasburg

Brynlee Burrill;Luray

Maggie Butters;Madison County

Lindsay McDanie;'Madison County

Emma Wigley;East Rockingham

Second Team

Delainey Stickley;Strasburg

Sarah Bevins;Madison County

Frances Sukley;Madison County

Olivia Atkins;Rappahannock County

Jaidyn McClung;Luray

Bailey Burrill;Luray

Maddie Gordon;Page County

Kayla Rhodes;East Rockingham

Kylene Franklin;Stonewall Jackson

Madison Brantley;Rappahannock County

Player of the Year

Sage Fox;East Rockingham

Coach of the Year

Sarah Wright;East Rockingham

