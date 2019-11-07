All-Bull Run District Teams
First Team
Sage Fox;East Rockingham
Abi Tanner;Madison County
Delanie Wigley;East Rockingham
Hannah East;Rappahannock County
Elizabeth Wallace;Clarke County
Lauren Nofsinger;Strasburg
Brynlee Burrill;Luray
Maggie Butters;Madison County
Lindsay McDanie;'Madison County
Emma Wigley;East Rockingham
Second Team
Delainey Stickley;Strasburg
Sarah Bevins;Madison County
Frances Sukley;Madison County
Olivia Atkins;Rappahannock County
Jaidyn McClung;Luray
Bailey Burrill;Luray
Maddie Gordon;Page County
Kayla Rhodes;East Rockingham
Kylene Franklin;Stonewall Jackson
Madison Brantley;Rappahannock County
Player of the Year
Sage Fox;East Rockingham
Coach of the Year
Sarah Wright;East Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.