All-Valley District Teams
First Team
Jaydyn Clemmer; Rockbridge County
Graceon Armstrong;Rockbridge County
Jada Keene;Waynesboro
Krissy Whitesell;Rockbridge County
Hannah Beck;Broadway
Amelia Mitchell;Harrisonburg
Ellie Roach;Spotswood
Gabby Atwell;Spotswood
Cate Secrist;Spotswood
Second Team
Emma Lawson;Rockbridge County
Kylie Morris;Broadway
Alyssa Swartley;Turner Ashby
Cierra Bruce;Waynesboro
Grace Cauley;Rockbridge County
Atilia Thomas;Harrisonburg
Aiyana Cooper;Rockbridge County
McKenzie Hines;Rockbridge County
Paige Smith;Waynesboro
Player of the Year: Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County
Coach of the Year: Amanda McCoy, Rockbridge County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.