All-Valley District Teams

First Team

Jaydyn Clemmer; Rockbridge County

Graceon Armstrong;Rockbridge County

Jada Keene;Waynesboro

Krissy Whitesell;Rockbridge County

Hannah Beck;Broadway

Amelia Mitchell;Harrisonburg

Ellie Roach;Spotswood

Gabby Atwell;Spotswood

Cate Secrist;Spotswood

Second Team

Emma Lawson;Rockbridge County

Kylie Morris;Broadway

Alyssa Swartley;Turner Ashby

Cierra Bruce;Waynesboro

Grace Cauley;Rockbridge County

Atilia Thomas;Harrisonburg

Aiyana Cooper;Rockbridge County

McKenzie Hines;Rockbridge County

Paige Smith;Waynesboro

Player of the Year: Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County

Coach of the Year: Amanda McCoy, Rockbridge County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.